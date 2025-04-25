Hucknall and Bulwell Tesco workers help raise more than £20,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer and Cancer Research UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tesco workers from stores in Hucknall and Bulwell have helped raise £23,589 for Young Lives vs Cancer and Cancer Research UK.

Workers from the stores on Ashgate Road in Hucknall and Jennison Street in Bulwell, joined colleagues from stores across Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire in a mammoth 13-mile sponsored walk around Rutland Water and the surrounding area.

The walk was part of a company-wide initiative across the midlands to raise money for Cancer Research UK and several local charities chosen by colleagues.

Lisa Lewis-Fowkes, Tesco store manager and regional community lead, said: “As a group of colleagues we have worked extremely hard to raise much needed funds for Young Lives vs Cancer and Cancer Research UK.

Workers from Hucknall and Bulwell Tesco stores joined staff from stores across Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire to take part in the walk at Rutland Water. Photo: Submitted

"Our store community champions have worked tirelessly over recent weeks raising money through in-store events and dozens of colleagues turned up to walk the 13-mile route around Rutland Water.

"We couldn’t be prouder of our team for going the extra mile and raising money for two fantastic causes which help so many people across the Midlands and beyond.”

Lucy Fisher, fundraising engagement manager for Young Lives vs Cancer, said: "It is amazing that the team at Tesco have chosen to support Young Lives vs Cancer by taking on this incredible challenge in support of their colleague Grace.

"April marks Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Awareness Month and fundraising activities such as this help us to raise vital funds and awareness to help more young people and their families face the practical and emotional challenges of cancer.

"We are incredibly proud of the team for all of their hard work and of Grace for nominating us.

“Every day across the UK 12 children and young people hear the news that they have cancer.

"But with the incredible support of fundraisers like Tesco's our specialist social workers can provide practical and emotional support to young people and their families, to help them navigate all the challenges that cancer brings.

"This includes access to grants that will help to manage the additional costs of cancer and our 10 home from homes across the UK that reduce the stress and cost of travel and accommodation by providing a safe and comfortable place for families to stay together near to specialist oncology centres during often long periods of treatment."

The Tesco staff members involved in the walk will be splitting the money equally between Young Lives vs Cancer and Cancer Research UK, one of supermarket giant’s main charity partners.

Eve Mitchell, head of partners at Cancer Research UK, said: “On behalf of everyone at Cancer Research UK, I wanted to say a huge thank you to all the Tesco stores colleagues for supporting our life-saving research by taking part in this walk.

"The money you all have raised will move progress forward towards a world where everybody lives longer, with better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

"Step by step, day by day, our researchers are making this vision a reality, but we couldn’t do it without you.”