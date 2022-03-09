Hucknall & District Voluntary Sector Partnership is to get £5,450 to cover staffing and overheads including utilities, insurance, and cleaning

The group provides quality, affordable, serviced accommodation for voluntary and not-for-profit organisations serving Hucknall.

The bid was supported by Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South at County Hall.

Ravenshead Community Transport is one of the groups that has been successful in getting funding

More than 80 community groups and charities will receive grants to help fund essential running costs and to improve local facilities.

As well as the Hucknall group, funding has also been approved for two Newstead groups, both proposed by Coun Chris Barnfather (Con), who represents Newstead on the council.

Newstead Youth Club Committee is to receive £6,339 for costs such as sessional costs, cleaning and utilities to help the group support young people in Newstead who have been impacted by Covid-19, by providing a youth facility delivering a range of positive activities and mental health initiatives.

And Ravenshead Community Transport will receive £10,492 to continue to provide community transport to Blidworth, Ravenshead & the surrounding area, with particular emphasis on supporting independence and social interaction for older, less mobile, and more vulnerable residents.

Funding will go towards fuel, maintenance of vehicle and staff costs.

The funding for all the successful groups was approved by the council’s communities committee.

Coun John Cottee (Con), committee chairman, said: “We’re delighted to announce the first round of funding for this rolling programme of support.