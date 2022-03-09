Hucknall and Newstead groups to get slice of new £1.2 million Nottinghamshire County Council community funding pot
A Hucknall community group is get more than £5,000 as part of Nottinghamshire County Council’s new Local Communities Funding.
Hucknall & District Voluntary Sector Partnership is to get £5,450 to cover staffing and overheads including utilities, insurance, and cleaning
The group provides quality, affordable, serviced accommodation for voluntary and not-for-profit organisations serving Hucknall.
The bid was supported by Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South at County Hall.
More than 80 community groups and charities will receive grants to help fund essential running costs and to improve local facilities.
As well as the Hucknall group, funding has also been approved for two Newstead groups, both proposed by Coun Chris Barnfather (Con), who represents Newstead on the council.
Newstead Youth Club Committee is to receive £6,339 for costs such as sessional costs, cleaning and utilities to help the group support young people in Newstead who have been impacted by Covid-19, by providing a youth facility delivering a range of positive activities and mental health initiatives.
And Ravenshead Community Transport will receive £10,492 to continue to provide community transport to Blidworth, Ravenshead & the surrounding area, with particular emphasis on supporting independence and social interaction for older, less mobile, and more vulnerable residents.
Funding will go towards fuel, maintenance of vehicle and staff costs.
The funding for all the successful groups was approved by the council’s communities committee.
Coun John Cottee (Con), committee chairman, said: “We’re delighted to announce the first round of funding for this rolling programme of support.
“We hope it will provide a vital boost to organisations which gave much-needed help to people during the pandemic.“Through this new fund, our aim is to make it easier for these wonderful groups to access the support they need to continue their work to encourage healthy and thriving communities.“I’m proud that more than £1 million of this first batch of funding has been allocated to specifically help well-established community groups“Funding these longer-term projects is essential to get communities back on their feet, particularly those hardest-hit by the pandemic, including those suffering from loneliness and mental health issues.”