Hucknall artist Anna is getting people to be inspired by nature for annual art prize

Anna Wheelhouse is hosting a workshop at Wollaton Hall, next week, along with biochemist Lauren Hall, as part of the Grantham Climate Art Prize.

Anna said: “It’s the Grantham Institute which is linked to the Natural History Museum and every year they do the Grantham Climate Art Prize which is normally given to professional artists who submit their designs.

"But this year, because of Covid and wanting to give something back to young people, this year, they are asking young people to design a mural.

Anna Wheelhouse will paint the winning design on the 508 Cafe at Wollaton Hall

"I’m a street artist so I’ve been asked to work with the young people involved and Lauren is going to give them a lecture about climate change and endangered species.

"The young people will then stay with us for a couple of hours and design their mural and the designs will then be judged and I will paint the winning design on the side of the 508 Cafe at Wollaton Hall."

The workshops are on Monday, August 16 at Wollaton Hall with the 12-18 year-olds session running from 1pm to 3pm, followed by a session from 3.30pm to 5.30pm for artists aged 18 and over.

For all age groups, accompanying adults, such as parents or carers, are welcome to join in.

Anna got involved in the project after her name was put forward by Sue Mallender of the Wollaton Hall Educational Programme, who remembered Anna from previous work she had done for Nottinghamshire County Council and other places around Nottingham.

Anna continued: “Because I do a lot of nature-based street art as well, I think that was why they selected me to be part of this.”

While the winning design will be painted on the cafe wall, photographs of runner-up designs will be displayed at Wollaton Hall.

Additionally, a photograph of the winning mural will also be displayed at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 being hosted in Glasgow this November and on sponsor Octopus Energy’s Out of Home advertising space as well as in the media and social media.