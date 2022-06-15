Hucknall artist helping others find comfort in grief as part of new charity book

Lucy Wakefield, 25, has contributed an illustration to a new book called Letters From the Grief Club, which has been put together by the charity Let’s Talk About Loss.

The national charity runs link groups for 18-35 year-olds for grief counselling.

Lucy, who lives on the Vaughan Estate, said: “There was an application to get involved with the project and I was lucky enough to be chosen.

Lucy Wakefield is one of the contributors to the new book Letters From the Grief Club

“Initially, it was to write a letter but I am dyslexic and prefer to visually communicate and by using my skillset, I illustrated the process I felt when I grieved for my grandfather in November 2018.

"The book provides comfort and reassurance to anyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one and given the last two years, with the pandemic, I hope this book will really help people.”

A former Nottingham College student, Lucy is a multimedia artist and illustrator working in various different styles, including illustration, embroidery and stained glass.

She is currently part of the Young Producers at City Arts Nottingham and Young Artist Collective with Artcore in Derby.

She has since worked on a series of independent projects, including banner-making for Coventry City of Culture, on another charity project for mental health with Aardman Animations and a charity auction selling artwork alongside work by David Bowie for a project called Doves For Peace.

She added: I’m hoping this latest project will lead to more work like this in the future.”

The book is being launched on June 21 at a special online event that anyone can join between 7pm and 8pm on Zoom.

