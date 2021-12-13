Dr Michael Heath, who was born in Bulwell but has lived in Hucknall for more than 50 years, and is also a former Ashfield district councillor published the thriller Seeds of Empires earlier this year.

And now, a copy of the book has was presented to Hucknall Library by Michael himself earlier this month

Michael said: “Hucknall library manager, Kathleen Loverseed, kindly arranged for me, as a local author who has lived in the town for the last 50 years, to present a copy of my novel Seeds of Empires to the library on December 10.

Michael Heath (right) has presented a copy of his debut novel to Hucknall Library. Receiving the book are Coun John Wilmott and Jo Cannon, library customer services advisor

“It will be placed in the local studies’ section within the reference area.

"Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind) kindly accepted the book on behalf of the library and subsequently passed it to Jo Cannon, the library customer services adviser.

“It's an honour for me to be placed in such company as the poet Lord Byron and the composer Eric Coates and I'm grateful to Hucknall Library for enabling this.

"It's also somewhat of an irony being positioned so close to Lord Byron with the recent discovery of my own link to William Shakespeare.

"Hucknall Library is truly a jewel in Hucknall's crown, and a great asset to the people of the town, the reference section itself being an absolute treasure trove of local history and information.

"In fact, on the day I was there, I had the very poignant experience of picking out, in a publication of local coal-mining fatalities which contained details of my grandfather who was killed in a roof collapse at Bestwood Colliery on December 17 1930, quite some years before I was born.