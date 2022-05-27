Hucknall band ready to rock Wembley ahead of Nottingham Forest's big play-off final

Before the Reds chase glory and promotion to the Premier League in the EFLChampionship play-off final against Huddersfield on Sunday, Hucknall band Phil Rostance & The Marshall Band will be getting the fans in full voice with a gig in the Box Park Fan Zone outside the ground prior to the game.

The band includes well known Hucknall man Ben Marshall and Hucknall district councillor Phil Rostance in its line-up.

And Ben said it was a real honour for them to be playing on the day.

Ben Marshall (left) and Phil Rostance and their band will be playing in the fan zone at Wembley before Forest's big play-off final this weekend

Ben said: “We’ve got quite a long-standing relationship with the football club and when the Box Park needed someone with a relationship with the city play there, we were the guys the club put forward.

"Back in 2010, we did the Nottingham World Cup song Raise Your Voice and we’ll play all the Forest songs that every knows and will get everyone partying.

"We were going to be there at the game anyway as fans and season-ticket holders and it was just a natural fit to have a Nottingham band play beforehand.

"We’re really looking forward to it, we’re on at 1.30pm in the fan zone and we’ll getting the fans into good voice ready to go into the stadium.