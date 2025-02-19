Hucknall Beer Festival: Cheers all round as town toasts another successful event

Organisers of the annual Hucknall Beer Festival are celebrating another hugely successful event in the town.

An absolute must for all beer fans in the town and around not just Nottinghamshire but further afield too, the event is organised by the Nottinghamshire Branch of the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) and was again held at the John Godber Centre.

The highlight of the festival again was the Spyke Golding Challenge which involved 12 Nottinghamshire breweries submitting new and original beers which would be judged by the paying public.

To make it a fair and open competition, only the tasting notes for the beers were provided with the brewery names being revealed only after the judging had been completed.

The John Godber Centre was packed again for the Hucknall Beer Festival. Photo: Hucknall Beer Festival Facebook

After extensive judging over two days the winner of the competition was Blue Monkey Brewery in Giltbrook with its Choca Mocha Stout, which was described as ‘a complex malt character backbone of speciality malts delivering a chocolate and biscuity base, this has lent itself to be conditioning on fresh Guatemala roasted coffee, ground moments before addition and this has, brought subtle notes of cocoa, blueberry, hibiscus and vanilla’.

The scoring was so high that three other entries were awarded ‘Highly Commended’ – Lenton Lane Brewery in collaboration with Adventure Beer Company with their beer Guinevere, Two Matts Brewery with its baby New England IPA and Milestone Brewery with its Chocolate Stout.

Organisers also thanked breweries Nottingham, Beer Mats, Hollowstone, Aither, Magpie, Lenton Lane, Castle Rock, Jacaranda and Hucknall’s own Lincoln Green for submitting beers for the competition.

Ian Wesley, commercial director, Blue Monkey Brewery said: “A great atmosphere and wonderful beer and cider selection as always.

"Thanks to CAMRA and the general public for voting for us to win this fantastic honorary award for our Choca Mocha Stout amongst such high quality entries.

"Congratulations to our friends at Two Matts, Milestone and Lenton Lane for their commendations.

"Looking forward to next year.”

Full details of each beer and from which brewery it came from can be found on the Hucknall Beer Festival website

The festival also offered a great selection of ciders opening with 10 ciders and five perries, from makers near and far across England and Wales.

Ray Blockley, of Torkard Cider in Hucknall, who chose the ciders for the event, said: “Once again our focus was on full- or whole-juice natural products, made solely from freshly-picked and freshly-pressed apples or pears by small independent craft makers.

"We increased the order from 2024 after selling out last year – and this year by close on the Sunday it, had sold out again.

“Once again there was great interest in the local and regional makers we featured on the bar.

"In 2026 we hope to further the interest in quality whole-juice cider and perry, and meet the needs of our growing band of cider-drinking visitors.”

Kim Pears, manager at the John Godber Centre said: “We were so excited that the Nottingham CAMRA challenge was held at Hucknall and that it featured 11 never-before-tried beers to be enjoyed and judged by real ale fans.

"We’re so pleased these great selection of beers were sampled first in Hucknall and we look forward to trying them in local pubs soon.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the event and the challenge.”