Hucknall-born Laurie, who drove ambulance during WWII, passes away aged 104

Laurie Carter during celebrations to mark her 10th birthday earlier this year

Laurene, who was known as ‘Laurie’, moved to Bulwell at an early age and lived in the same house for more than 80 years.

She was thought to be the town’s oldest resident.

She had an underlying health condition but the cause of her death was given as Covid.

As well as driving the ambulance, Laurie served as an air-raid warden in Bulwell.

She worked for Nottingham's former Bairnswear textile company and modelled clothes for them at fashion shows in London.

Other places where she was employed were Gerrard's former soap factory in New Basford and Peter Kellam's former hairdressing salon on Commercial Road, Bulwell.

The Dispatch recently featured celebrations in May for Laurie’s 104th birthday – and a party at Nottingham Golf Centre on Bulwell Hall Park.

At the time, Nottingham honorary alderman and former city Lord Mayor and Sheriff Jackie Morris, who is a close friend of Laurie, said: "She has a heart of gold. She is truly inspirational and is much loved."

Laurie and her husband, Eric, who died 31 years ago, were married at St Mary's Church, Bulwell