Hucknall bowls club is thriving better than ever as it celebrates 90th anniversary

In a corner of Titchfield Park in Hucknall, a quiet revolution is continuing at a pace.

Titchfield Park Bowls Club is this year celebrating its 90th anniversary.

And at a time when many clubs like it around the UK are seeing dwindling numbers – or even disappearing altogether – Titchfield Park is thriving with a bumper membership of 80 and continuing to buck a national trend.

Peter Dickens, club president, said: “Last year was one of the best years we’ve ever had, we we’re in in six leagues and won two of them.

Michael Murray (left) and Peter Dickens are delighted to see the thriving membership of Titchfield Park Bowls Club. Photo: National World

"But the main triumph for us is that we have a membership now of 80, which is fantastic, and there are a number of reasons for this.

"The first is the setting in the park, it’s a lovely place to play and we’re very visible here, whereas some clubs, particularly those in the old mining communities, can sometimes be hidden away and struggle attract players.

"We also work really hard at recruiting people to the sport.

"We are very inclusive, all ages, all abilities and around 75 per cent of those who come to have a go, end up staying.

"As a sport, it’s great exercise with plenty of bending, stretching and walking and it’s very good for your mental health too because you’ve got to focus on your tactics and scoring and there is the social aspect with people being together.”

A fine example of the club’s growth is it’s own internal league which this year will feature 60 club members taking part.

The focus on recruitment continues this weekend with its latest open day on Saturday (April 26) from 11am to 4pm.

Peter continued: “We have open days and some people immediately want to come back and try again so we hold taster sessions one or two days later for those people so they don’t lose their enthusiasm.

“We also follow that up with individual or small coaching sessions that allow people to get to the level where they are confident to take part in events called roll-ups, which is social games of bowls in which people are divided up into rinks and they play together and enjoy the social side of the club as well as the sport.

“That’s really the key to it as they meet other members on the green, who will give them help, advice and encouragement, which all helps develop their enjoyment of the sport.

Michael Murray, club secretary, added: “You also have the situation that come September, when the season ends, a lot of people at the club have nothing else to do, so we’re starting a winter club with things like darts, dominoes, chess for people to all come down to and still be together.

“Even during the season, if it’s wet and we can’t play bowls, we can still play these indoor games which is good for people – they’ve made the effort to come out and we want to be there for them.

“I was talking recently to our greenkeeper and told him he should come and play with us when he retires.

“He replied that would as he’d already played bowls before at the club – with his grandfather when he was young.

"That sort of thing is brilliant and what we’re all about.”