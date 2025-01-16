Hucknall boxers want to pack a fundraising punch for the town food bank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of Hucknall Boys Amateur Boxing Club are looking to land a knockout fundraising blow this month and help the town’s food bank.

The club is based on Peveril Street and its members have set out to help the community and choose a cause each month to donate to.

Last month, they helped raise £1,260 for young Marley Henson – who has been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor – to go and watch Manchester United play.

Now this month, they are turning their attention to helping the food bank in what is always a hugely busy time for it.

Hucknall Boys Amateur Boxing Club is helping support the town's food bank this month. Photo: Submitted

Katie Yemm, club adminstrator. said: “As a club all our members are bringing food and toiletries to each session and we're actively getting all members parents and friends on board.”

As part of their fund-raising for Marley, the club held an open training session for anyone to come along and attend – whether they had tried boxing before or not.

And the club is planning to do the same again at the end of the month.

Katie continued: “Instead of charging for the training session we will be asking for food donations instead like a tin or whatever they can.

Club members have been bringing food items to training sessions. Photo: Submitted

“Anyone can attend the training session and we would love to get a good number turn up.

"Don’t worry if you’ve never done boxing before, that doesn’t matter, this won’t a be a fighting session.

"It will be more about fitness and having fun and we want everyone to enjoy themselves and help us support a good cause in the town.

"January is a time when people can often struggle the most which is why we chose the food bank and we just want to get the word out there for people to support us.

"We had quite a few new faces come along to the last open session and I hope we’ll get a few more new ones again this time.

"And who knows, if people come along for the first time to this and find they quite enjoy it, perhaps they’ll want to come down and join us more often in the future.

The open training session will take place on Sunday, February 1 at 3pm.

For more details about the club, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/hucknallboysabc