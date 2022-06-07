Hucknall brass band provides a rousing soundtrack to the Jubilee celebrations

And there is another chance to celebrate with the Hucknall band this coming weekend.

Much of the village of South Wingfield turned out for a concert by the band on a breezy afternoon on June 4 which was much appreciated by an enthusiastic audience.

Despite the ever-present threat of rain, a large crowd turned out to celebrate the Jubilee in Crossley Park in Ripley on Sunday, June 5 at a concert organised by Ripley Town Council and attended by the mayor .

Newstead Brass will be continuing the Jubilee celebrations with another concert this weekend

There’s another chance to hear the band and celebrate the Jubilee this coming Saturday, June 11, as the band presents its own ‘70 Glorious Years' concert at the Ashwood Centre in Kirkby-in-Ashfield at 7.30pm.

This will feature several band soloists in a specially curated programme of music from the last 70 years and ending with rousing favourites from the Last Night of the Proms.

Admission is £5 (accompanied children free) and refreshments will be available.