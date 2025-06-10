Hucknall & Bulwell tram bosses plea for 'tram surfing' craze to stop before tragedy strikes

Bosses at Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) have issued an urgent warning to people undertaking the current Tik Tok craze for ‘tram surfing’.

The trend, which has caused a recent rise in a number of incidents, involves people holding onto the back of a tram while it’s in motion.

NET say this is extremely dangerous behaviour that has very serious consequences that could result in death or serious injury and that any footage or videos they have of any such incidents will be shared with the police, who warn that they will treat all incidents of this nature as a criminal matter.

Sarah Turner, NET managing director, said:“These people are not only putting their lives at risk, but also the wider public and our team of tram drivers.

Tram bosses have warned people to stop the Tik Tok 'tram surfing' craze before someone dies. Photo: Submitted

"Behaviour like this won’t be tolerated and we are collaborating with the police to identify those involved.

"The safety of all our tram users, drivers and the people of Nottingham will always be our priority, and as such, we’re committed to ensuring this behaviour does not continue.

"As part of this, we’ll be reaching out to the schools of those caught engaging in such activity, as well as local schools in the area to educate students of the severity of it.

“Although incidents of this are usually very rare, anyone taking part in this trend, whether doing the challenge or filming it and sharing it online, is playing their part in publicising an extremely dangerous activity that ultimately could end someone’s life.

“We’d like to remind the public of our strong measures that are in place to keep our network safe, including high quality CCTV cameras in all trams and tram stops, which means that every incident is recorded and handed over to the authorities.

"Anyone caught engaging in dangerous activities such as tram surfing will face the very real repercussions of their actions.”

Shaun Kenneth, service delivery and security manager at NET added: “We are issuing an urgent plea to any young people who may be considering taking part in this trend, and requesting the support of parents and guardians at this time.

"This activity must stop immediately.

"This isn’t just unsafe – it is a potentially fatal mistake and one that is not worth a short-lived moment of social media attention.

“Our drivers have no control or ability to prevent what happens to any tram surfers that are in such present and real danger.

"Once aware of an incident, the protocol is to brake immediately which, alongside the obvious risks of holding on to a moving tram, could

result in a severe and irreversible accident.

“We are working with the police and local schools to identify those taking part in the trend.

"All incidents are logged and handed over to the police, supported by our high-quality CCTV at all trams and tram stops, as well as the highly visible nature of the social media videos.

“Thank you to those in the local community that are sending over videos and reporting incidents.

"Please help us to stop this life-threatening behaviour by reporting it to our team directly through the help buttons located at every tram and tram stop, or contacting us via our discreet WhatsApp service on 0115 8246060.”