Teenage Cancer Trust, which helps young people across Hucknall and the rest of the UK, was Trentbarton’s key charity during both 2020 and 2021.

Staff from Trentbarton – which runs the buses in Hucknall – have fundraised across the pandemic years for the charity, through initiatives including a golf tournament, a Euros football raffle, an Easter raffle, numerous bake sales, a football shirt raffle and more.

Money has also come from Trentbarton’s Namesake campaign, where people can name a bus after a loved one for a donation.

Trentbarton team members Scarlet McCourt (left) and Caroline Bacon-Webster with the cheque for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Photo: Mark Averill

Yvonne Mackintosh, Teenage Cancer Trust’s relationship manager in the midlands, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been Trentbarton’s charity partner during 2020 and 2021 and can’t thank all the staff and service users enough for their support.

“The money raised will be used to fund specialist nurses, units and support teams to help teenagers and young people with cancer through the hardest times of their

lives.

“These past two years have been so difficult for everyone, the pandemic has hit so many charities and industries hard, and it’s so impressive that despite all the challenges Trentbarton has faced as a business they have still managed to find the time to support young people with cancer.

"We are eternally grateful.”

Caroline Bacon-Webster, one of Trentbarton’s staff charity champions who has organised fundraising, added: “I’d like to thank all our colleagues and customers who got involved in supporting the very important work of Teenage Cancer Trust.”

Teenage Cancer Trust funds units at Nottingham City Hospital and Nottingham Children’s Hospital at Queen’s Medical Centre, plus dedicated space for teenagers and young adults at Royal Derby Hospital and King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-In-Ashfield.

Each year around 130 young people aged 13 to 24 are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands.