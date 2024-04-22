Hucknall business owner shows support for Guide Dogs by sponsoring new puppy Ralph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rob Sansom, of oven cleaning service Ovenu Nottingham North, is supporting Guide Dogs’ pup Ralph throughout his extensive training programme.

The yellow golden retriever/labrador cross replaces black labrador Selsey, which Ovenu franchisees previously sponsored.

Although excelling in training, Selsey developed a slight weakness in one hip which meant she was unable to become a working Guide Dog.

Hucknall business owner Rob Sansom is sponsoring a Guide Dogs puppy. Photo: Stewart Turkington

But far from be dissuaded by the unfortunate setback for Selsey, Rob has continued his support of the charity and is now backing Ralph in his training programme.

Now aged 12 months, Ralph is spending time with puppy raisers before he is considered for full guide dog training, with the longer-term ambition of being assigned to a visually-impaired person.

Guide Dogs report that, so far, Ralph is settling in well and is described as ‘sweet and charming’.

Guide dog puppy Ralph. Photo: Submitted

His latest report card says he’s brilliant at boarding public transport and is confident in busy environments, while his food manners are ‘almost there.’

Rob, a former gas engineer and driving instructor who launched his oven cleaning business in 2018, said: “Guide Dogs is a fantastic charity and I’m pleased to be able to give something back by supporting its life changing work.

"These dogs provide those with sight loss greater mobility, independence, social interaction, as well as companionship.

“It’s also a way of saying a huge thank you to my clients.

"Without their continued support, I wouldn’t be in a position to sponsor this adorable pup.”

Andrew Lennox, Guide Dogs chief executive, added: “It costs approximately £56,000 to support each guide dog through from birth to retirement and without all the contributions of our donors and the efforts of our fundraisers we would not be able to do what we do.”

Guide Dogs is a charity, almost entirely funded by donations, and is the world’s largest assistance dog organisation.

It is the only organisation to breed and train guide dogs in the UK.

For more information, including on how you can sponsor a puppy or dontae, visit guidedogs.org.uk/

