Hucknall business providing 3,000 free meals to primary school children

Sports Gateway Community has been supplying free meals to children at Leen Mills Primary School, Beardall Fields Primary School and Linby-cum-Papplewick Primary School.

The company – which has been heavily in the news over the last month over its controversial plans to build a 3G football pitch in the town – will be delivering the meals from Monday to Friday over the four weeks of the summer holidays, starting this week, with the children each receiving a sandwich, a snack, a piece of fruit, and a bottle of water.

The development of the scheme follows on from Sports Gateway’s recent partnership with Linby-cum-Papplewick School and continues the company’s community work.

Sports Gateway's Jamie Brough (left) with a donation from Tesco in Hucknall

The scheme is being generously supported by considerable donations from both Tesco in Hucknall and Warburtons Bakery in Eastwood and Sports Gateway wants put on record it thanks to both.

Jamie Brough, Sports Gateway community director, said: “There are approximately 150 families entitled to free school meals across the three schools.

"With pupils still being in school for the first three days we’ll deliver the 150 meals to the schools for the children to take home as they’ll already be receiving a free meal on those days.

"Thereafter those families that would like continue to receive the meals throughout the next four weeks will have their meals delivered to their homes by our volunteers.

Leen Mills is one of the schools benefitting from the scheme

“We’re all really proud to be working on a project that’s close to our hearts.”

"It’s something Sports Gateway Community have wanted to do for some time and have been working on for a number of weeks.

“With my three children all previously coming through Leen Mills, and our recent partnership with Linby-cum-Papplewick and with Beardall Fields being in close in proximity, they seemed the obvious choice of schools to start the scheme with.

“Nottinghamshire County Council is providing families with extra funds to support with meals over the summer holidays and we hope that our free meals scheme will help support families further.

“This scheme is something we hope to build on and grow over time