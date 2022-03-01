Darryl Claypole, managing director of City Couriers Direct, has been made a fellow by trade body the Institute of Couriers (IOC).

Due to this being the first gowning ceremony since 2020 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic there were 30 members of the IOC receiving the award which included members of the military, Government, national operators and SMEs.

Receiving his fellowship on the terrace at the Houses of Parliament in front of many industry colleagues and his family, Darryl’s recognition comes from many years in the courier industry which has been recognised as a key worker sector with an estimated 60 billion parcels delivered to private homes in 2021 during the pandemic.

Darryl Claypole (centre) receiving his award from Sarah Bell (traffic commissioner) and Carl Lomas MBE (IOC chairman). Photo: IOC

City Couriers Direct are also involved in a number of strategic partnerships with the likes of Hermes whilst also providing services to a number of local businesses in the East Midlands.

Darryl said “ I am delighted, honoured and privileged to be made a fellow of the Institute of Couriers.

"I fully support the work the IOC do and I look forward to continuing this through the coming years.

"I’d also like to thank the team at City Couriers Direct as without them the business wouldn’t be where it is today.”

A previous winner of the Ambassadors Award from the IOC, Darryl came into the industry after seven years as a footballer at Swindon Town, after which he changed careers and ventured into sales.

As a sales manager he worked with Gillette Industries and was UK sales director for Paramount/Universal Films.