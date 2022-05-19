Hucknall care home getting ready to celebrate its first birthday in champagne style

Residents at Harrier House Care Home in Hucknall are preparing to commemorate the home’s first birthday in style, with a lavish birthday party to mark this milestone event.

By John Smith
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 1:34 pm

To celebrate, residents, relatives, team and representatives from the local community will toast with a glass of bubbly, followed by live entertainment, games and a piece of cake designed and prepared by the home’s award-winning chefs.

Over the past year, Harrier House has built up an excellent reputation within its local community.

The home, which is run by Adept Care Homes, regularly holds events and activities for its residents, including coffee mornings, bake sales and even an outdoor Christmas market which raised more than £200 for the residents’ social fund.

Samantha Kavanaugh, home manager, said: “What a fabulous first year we’ve had, we have welcomed more than 50 new residents to Harrier House.

"One year on and I am so proud of the beautiful home it is today.

"The residents, their families and our continuously growing team are amazing.

"The entire management team and I would like to thank everyone for their support and helped to make our home a superb place to live or work.”

