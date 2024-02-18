Hucknall care home made resident's wish come true with family trip to Nottingham Forest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Richardson, aged 83, is a former sports reporter who spent many years covering Nottingham Forest for the Evening Post.

As part of Harrier House’s ‘Make a Wish’ initiative – which encourages more than 500 residents to share their wishes, no matter how big or small – Reds fan Paul expressed his desire to attend one last live football match accompanied by his sons and to introduce his granddaughter Izzy to her first ever live game.

With the dedicated support of Toni Morrill, activity and wellbeing lead at the Adept Care Homes-run home, Paul's wish became a reality when he and his family went to the City Ground to see Forest’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

And to make the day even better, the Reds won 2-0.

Paul's wish journey began with a heartfelt request to attend a Forest match with his loved ones.

Toni, recognising the significance of this wish, reached out to the club to explore possibilities.

And in a heartwarming display of generosity, Forest graciously donated the use of an executive box with hospitality to Paul and his family, ensuring that Paul's experience was nothing short of extraordinary.

Moreover, they catered to his special dietary requirements, ensuring his comfort and enjoyment throughout the event.

Paul watched the game surrounded by his sons and granddaughter Izzy in a day filled with joy, camaraderie, and cherished memories for everyone involved.

Samatha Kavanagh, Harrier House manager, said: “This heartwarming initiative exemplifies the spirit of community and compassion at Harrier House

“By granting Paul's wish, it demonstrates our commitment to honouring the individuality and dreams of our residents, fostering moments of happiness and fulfilment.

"Paul couldn’t wait, he was counting down the days on his Nottingham Forest calendar and he had his Forest woolly hat ready to go.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to fulfil Paul's wish and create a memorable experience for him and his family.

"At Harrier House, we believe in celebrating life's special moments and making dreams come true.