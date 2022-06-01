Hucknall care home nominated for trio of awards

The Hucknall home has been nominated for in the Best New Care Home, Best for Architecture or Interior Design and Outstanding Smaller Group categories.

The Care Home Awards look for care homes where staff put residents at the heart of everything they do, treating people with the utmost dignity and respect and tailoring services to the individual's needs.

Samantha Kavanagh, home manager, said: “To be nominated for these awards is absolutely amazing.

Harrier House in Hucknall has been nominated for three Care Home Awards

"Harrier House is so special because every single member of team works so hard to make sure every resident lives their life as they choose, to the fullest, if not better.

"I hope we win this just for our residents."

Harrier House was also nominated for its ‘amazing staff, fantastic care and carefully designed activities program’.

One person, whose mum is a resident at the home, said: "It's a really lovely care home.

"The staff are brilliant with all the residents, who really enjoy living there and they are all so friendly and I would not want my mum anywhere else."

Yvonne, a resident at the home, added: “Nobody could make me move from this place, I love the food, the team, the activities and everything about it, this is my home and I love it.”