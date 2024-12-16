Hucknall care home resident hosts special trip down memory lane with the Royal British Legion

A Hucknall care home resident has received a special visit from members of the town branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) after he took part in this year’s Remembrance Day parade in the town.

David Taylor, aged 86, who resides at Harrier House Care Home was very moved to be part of the Remembrance events and, as a follow-up to his moving participation in the parade, expressed a wish to host the RBL members in Harrier House’s cinema to watch The One That Got Away—a film with a fascinating connection to the local area, as key events in the story occurred near where Harrier House now stands in Hurricane Road.

The RBL members joined David and other residents for the private screening, complete with beer, snacks and a warm atmosphere of camaraderie.

The film sparked lively conversations, with David sharing his own remarkable stories and reflections on his time in service, creating a

Harrier House resident David with members of the Hucknall Branch of the RBL. Photo: Submitted

memorable and meaningful connection for all in attendance.

Samantha Kavanagh, manager at Harrier House, said: "It was a privilege to host the RBL and honour David’s wish.

"Seeing the joy and camaraderie this visit brought was truly heartwarming, and it’s moments like these that make Harrier House such a special place.

"This gathering highlights Harrier House’s commitment to celebrating and honouring its residents’ lives, particularly those who have served their country.

"It was a day filled with stories, shared history, and community spirit, leaving everyone with memories to treasure.

"Harrier House extends its heartfelt thanks to the local RBL for their visit and for making this event so special for David and all involved.”