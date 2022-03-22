Hucknall care home residents eat healthy for nutrition and hydration week

The home was taking part in a nutrition and hydration week, organised by home owners Runwood Homes.

Jubilee Court had a new refreshment stall for residents, filled with fresh fruit, milkshakes, fresh cream, fruit juice, cream cakes and more for residents to help themselves to whatever they fancied.

Runwood Homes is always looking for ways to improve the mealtime experience for residents and its chefs ensure that meals meet each and every resident’s unique needs.

Residents at Hucknall's Jubilee Court were able to tuck in at a healthy refreshment stall

A Runwood Homes spokesperson said: “Taking part in such initiatives are a great way to encourage teams within homes to further enhance the physical and mental wellbeing of residents. It is fantastic to see the different ways homes have taken part.