Hucknall care home residents eat healthy for nutrition and hydration week
Residents at Jubilee Court Nursing Home have been learning about the value the importance of good, nutritious food for residents and the important role food plays in their lives.
The home was taking part in a nutrition and hydration week, organised by home owners Runwood Homes.
Jubilee Court had a new refreshment stall for residents, filled with fresh fruit, milkshakes, fresh cream, fruit juice, cream cakes and more for residents to help themselves to whatever they fancied.
Runwood Homes is always looking for ways to improve the mealtime experience for residents and its chefs ensure that meals meet each and every resident’s unique needs.
A Runwood Homes spokesperson said: “Taking part in such initiatives are a great way to encourage teams within homes to further enhance the physical and mental wellbeing of residents. It is fantastic to see the different ways homes have taken part.
“The ideas created will continue to be embedded into the home and will become a standard practice.”