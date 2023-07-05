Helped by the beautifully sunny day, residents of the award-winning care home enjoyed the beginnings of their around-the-world-cruise by heading out into the garden which had been creatively adapted into the layout of a ship.

The residents were welcomed onboard their virtual cruise by Captain Lorraine and first mate Louise, where the residents handed over their boarding passes and set sail.

They received a buffet lunch, a cocktail or sparkling drink, and an afternoon of dancing away to the local band, the Intercontinentals.

Buddleia House care home sets sail. Picture: Milford Care

The fun is not stopping there though. The virtual cruise ship will continue to sail to Las Vegas, the Caribbean and back to the UK for a black tie Captain’s Ball. Spread out across four fun-filled weeks, the home is excited for the different activities that are happening each week.

July 4 – Las Vegas! Elvis cabaret, a casino, American-themed food and plenty of dancing;

July 13 – Caribbean! Music from a pure steel band, Coun Dale Grounds mixing up cocktails, limbo dancing and traditional Caribbean cuisine;

July 20 – Arrive home to the UK. A classic day by the seaside, with Punch and Judy, ice creams, fish and chips, and dips in the sand;

Cruise fun at Buddleia House. Picture: Milford Care

July 24 – Pop-up boutique for residents to pick their black tie/sparkly dress for the Captain’s Ball;

July 27, 4pm – The Captain’s Ball goes off with a bang with champagne, a three-course meal and lots of singing and dancing as the boat comes into port for the final time.

Lorraine Poundall, registered home manager, said: “This is such an important event in our annual diary. The whole experience, from visiting the pop up travel agents where residents choose the itinerary to offering the sounds, tastes and experiences of different cultures brings an opportunity for our residents to rekindle memories, encourage communication and provide a holiday to those who can no longer travel.

“I feel so overwhelmed with the amount of effort made by the residents, staff and local community to provide such a brilliant event for our residents. We did something similar to this last year, and our residents were so delighted that we decided to recreate it. So far, it’s been a huge hit and there’s no doubt in my mind that it will continue to be.”

Fun times at Buddleia House care home. Picture: Milford Care

Buddleia House was one of the first care homes in the UK to adopt the Montessori approach to dementia care, which has proven to be very successful in Australia and Canada. It was carefully designed by Milford Care’s Montessori specialists which uses the best practice in care, food and nutrition, design and methods to engage residents in activity and help them find purpose in their day, feel a part of their community and be fulfilled.

Milford Care has six care homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission health watchdog. All the homes boast high social interaction, as well as homely surroundings and an appealing selection of facilities, suitable for every resident. They also specialise in residential care, nursing care, palliative care, dementia care, respite and day care.