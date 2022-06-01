Hucknall carers to be celebrated as part of National Carers Week event in Ashfield

The event, hosted by Ashfield District Council, will take place on Portland Square in Sutton, from 10am to 2pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of live music from local artists and a school choir.

Stallholders from a variety of care organisations are attending to share knowledge and provide support for carers and people in care.

Carers from Hucknall and across Ashfield will be celebrated at the council event next week

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind), cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “National Carers Week is the perfect time to show how much we appreciate the work carers do in supporting individuals across Ashfield.

"We need to celebrate and thank carers of all ages for the selfless work they undertake and help those that need support but don’t know where to start.

“This event is open to all, whether you are a carer, in care, or just interested to learn more about care work.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to come together in a supportive and inclusive environment.