Hucknall Christmas Tree Festival is back to get December off to the perfect start
Opening the same night as the Christmas lights switch-on event on Wednesday, December 4, the festival is an annual highlight that sees the church filled with all kinds of different tree designs and everyone taking part.
This year, more than 60 trees will be on display made by local schools, businesses, community groups and organisations.
The festival opens on December 4 at 5pm with the last entry at 7.30pm
It is then open from 9.30am to 7.30pm on Thursday, December 5 and Friday, December 6 before the final day, Saturday, December 7, when it is open from 9.30am to 12noon.
Entry is free throughout and it is wheelchair accessible. Refreshments will be on sale, with all proceeds going to the church.
The festival will be followed on Sunday, December 8 with the Stories of Christmas concert by the Nottingham Chamber Singers at 3.30pm.
