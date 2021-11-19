Hucknall church holding special service to remember those lost to Covid-19

The service, which will be at 4pm the church on Watnall Road on Sunday, December 5, has been organised by Debbie Pindura, a seniors’ worker at the church, and will not only remember those who have died but also reflect on the impact of the pandemic.

Rev Simon Robinson, minister at the church, said: “When we welcomed in 2020 few people had any idea that the world would be brought to a standstill by a deadly pandemic.

"Then, one night in March, an ashen-faced Prime Minister appeared on our television screens warning us of the seriousness of the situation.

Debbie Pindura has organised the special service

"There has been so much sickness, sadness, and loss.

"To add to this for much of the time many people have not been able to attend funerals for their loved ones.

"These are such important occasions that give space to remember the departed and to celebrate their lives.

“This will be a community occasion, involving other churches in the town and welcome to people of all faiths and no faith.

"It will be particularly relevant to those who have been bereaved during the pandemic – not just from Covid – who have been unable to attend a funeral or memorial service in person.

"However, will also be pertinent to anyone who wants to come and remember someone they have lost, no matter when they have died.