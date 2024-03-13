Hucknall cinema and brewery team up to create special Ghostbusters tipple

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And to celebrate, the High Street venue has teamed up with Lincoln Green Brewery in Hucknall to create a brand new beer for the occasion.

Don’t Cross The Streams – named after a famous line from the 1984 original film – is a 5.0 per cent Hazy Pale IPA available in limited edition cans at the cinema and on keg and cask in Lincoln Green pubs, including the Station Hotel in Hucknall.

Posting on their Facebook page, Lincoln Green said: “To celebrate the new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire movie, which launches on March 22, we were joined by some very special guests at the brewery to brew a scarily good beer and lemme tell you somethin’ - bustin' makes us feel good.”

Mark Gallagher, from the Arc Cinema, and the East Midlands Ghostbusters check out the new beer at Lincoln Green Brewery. Photo: Submitted

The famous Ghostbusters car Ecto-1 will also be coming to the cinema in Hucknall on the launch night as the Arc holds another of the big film events which it has made a speciality out of in recent years.

Tickets are available at thearccine.com/fanevent

Before then, there is this week’s new offering which is Drive-Away Dolls (15) in which two women embark on an unexpected road trip – only to cross paths with a group of inept criminals.

Film times for the week (Friday, March 15 to Thursday, March 21, film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Barbie (12A): Fri 17:45; Sat & Sun 15:15.

Bob Marley: One Love (12A): Fri 15:00, 17:30; Sat & Sun 17:00; Mon-Wed 15:00, 17:20; Thu 15:00.

Drive-Away Dolls (15): Fri-Sun 18:00, 20:00; Mon-Wed 15:45, 18:00, 20:05; Thu 18:00, 20:15.

Dune: Part Two (12A): Fri & Mon-Thu 15:00, 18:30, 19:45; Sat & Sun 11:30, 13:30, 15:00, 18:30, 19:30.

Imaginary (15): Fri 15:20; 20:15; Sat & Sun 17:45, 20:10; Mon 18:00 (subtitled) 20:25; Tue & Wed 18:00, 20:25; Thu 17:20.

Migration (U): Sat & Sun 11:15, 13:30, 15:45.

NT Live: The Motive And The Cue (15): Thu 19:00.

Peppa’s Cinema Party (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Wicked Little Letters (15): Fri 15:45; Mon-Wed 15:35.

Wonka (PG): Sat & Sun 12:40.

Kids Club: Trolls Band Together (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.