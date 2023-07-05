Hucknall cinema man enjoys the red carpet treatment at Indiana Jones movie premiere

Mark Gallagher was invited along to rub shoulders the movie’s A-list stars, including Harrison Ford, at the premiere in London’s Leicester Square for his prize for finishing runner-up in the UK Cinema Heroes Award competition earlier this year.

The competition was to celebrate unsung cinema heroes keeping the magic of the big screen alive for communities up and down the UK.

And Mark’s work in transforming the High Street venue – which this week has celebrated it’s third birthday since reopening as the new-look Arc Cinema – saw him receive a sackful votes from grateful film fans from Hucknall and beyond.

Hucknall Arc Cinema man Mark Gallagher attended the UK premiere of Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny

Mark had no idea which premiere he would be attending when he was told he had won the runners-up prize.

And he could not believe his luck when he found out it would be the Indiana Jones premiere he would be attending.

He said: “If I could have looked at a list of all the new films coming out this year and picked one I would have wanted to be at the premiere of, it would 100 per cent have been Indiana Jones.

Mark Gallagher on the red carpet at the Indiana Jones movie premiere in London

“The whole experience was amazing. It was so well organised and I had no idea these premiere events were so elaborate. They don’t just roll a red carpet out, they had teams of people constructing wooden structures, doing the electrics, it’s almost like they build a film set, it’s absolutely nuts.

“When we got on to the red carpet, we probably hung around a lot longer than security wanted us to, but we found a little corner and just soaked it all in.

“We met the stars, Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mickkelson and we met Charles Dance inside, who isn’t in the film, but was just there for the premiere and I saw Disney and Lucasfilm producer Kathleen Kennedy who I’m a big admirier of.