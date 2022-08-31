Hucknall cinema to stage first ever Ashfield Film Festival with fan events and classic movies

Coming hot on the heels of the historic first Hucknall Pride event, another first for Hucknall takes place from next Thursday, September 8, to Sunday, September 11.

The festival is being held in association with Ashfield District Council and cinema boss Mark Gallagher revealed the council leader was one of the driving forces behind the event.

He said: “This was Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland’s idea, he came to us about it a few months ago and we’ve been working on it ever since

Arc Cinema boss Mark Gallagher has put together a packed programme for the festival

"We’ve tried to include something for everybody, and I was keen to have a couple of fan events in there which is something we’ve become famous for.”

The festival will be opened on September 8 by two special screenings of the The Littlest Rebel, starring Shirley Temple, which was the very first film shown at the Byron Cinema when it opened back on November 2, 1936.

The screenings are at 3pm and 6.40pm.

As Shirley Temple, the opening night will sees the festival host Shiftr Bike Film Night – an evening of bike adventure films featuring four incredible stories.

A framed copy of the programme for The Littlest Rebel from the Byron Cinema's opening day back in 1936

Girls Gotta Eat Dirt sees three friends hurtling down the mountains of Colorado.

All Bodies On Bikes shows a pair from Oregon continue to challenge the perception of who should ride bikes.

The Resolution Race follows the exploits of four women from Scotland trying to get from Edinburgh to Copenhagen before the new year on loaded cargo bikes.

And Rainspotting chronicles a group of adventurers’ epic journey through the stunning, wild Grampian Mountains.

Also on Thursday, September 8, the venue is marking International Star Trek Day with a 40th anniversary screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan at 8pm.

The first fan event of the festival is on Saturday, September 10 with a showing of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back at 7pm and 7.30pm.

Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and Chewbacca escape the ice planet Hoth after coming under attack from the Imperial forces.

While Han and Leia escape in the Millennium Falcon, Luke travels to Dagobah in search of Yoda.

Only with the Jedi master's help will Luke survive when the dark side of the force beckons him into the ultimate duel with Darth Vader.

For youngsters, there is will be a Disney Pyjama Party on Saturday, September 10 with four Disney classics – Encanto, Moana, The Little Mermaid and Frozen – showing across all four screens.

Kids will be entertained by Aerial, Mirabel, Elsa and Moana, courtesy of Musical Mascots before each screening.

Mark said: “Come in pyjamas and get ready to sing along.”

The Little Mermaid is showing at 4.30pm, Frozen at 5pm, Encanto at 5.30pm and Moana at 6pm.

The big festival double bill is a double dose of Tom Cruise in Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick showing back-to-back on Saturday, September 10 at 6.30pm.

And one lucky audience member will win a replica Maverick fighter pilot helmet in the free pre-movie raffle.

More singing is on the bill for Sunday, September 11 when the venue will be showing sing-along screenings of Grease, Mamma Mia, The Wizard of Oz and The Greatest Showman.

All the films are playing at the exact same time at 1.30pm, simply choose which one you want to sing along to and book for that film.

The second big fan event of the festival will be a Back to the Future trilogy event on Sunday, September 11.

Mark said: “Experience one of the most popular movie series of all time like never before.

"This event includes a photo with the official DeLorean used by Universal as well as souvenir poster and prints."

People must book separately for each movie screening, which are in chronological order at 3.30pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm respectively.

Two more film anniversaries are also celebrated on the Sunday .

First up is Steven Spielberg’s classic E.T. which will be celebrating its 40th anniversary when it is screened at the High Street venue at 3.30pm.

The other anniversary is the 35th birthday of The Princess Brid at 5.40pm.

The cast includes Peter Falk, Fred Savage, Billy Crystal, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarrandon, Robin Wright and wrestling star Andre The Giant.

Film times for the week (Friday, September 2 to Thursday, September 9):

BEAST (15): Fri & Sat 15:35 17:50; Sun 15:35 18:05; Mon-Wed 18:00 20:05.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG): Fri 11:55; Sat 11:00; Sun 12:00 13:20.

E.T. (40TH ANNIVERSARY) (U): Fri-Sun 13:00; Mon-Wed 17:30;

FALL (15): Fri 15:25 17:30 20:10; Sat 15:25 17:35 20:05; Sun 14:20 15:40 17:35 20:10; Mon-Wed 15:10 17:30 20:05; Thu 14:35 17:30 20:25.

MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U): Fri 11:00 13:05; Sat 11:00 13:30; Sun 11:00.

NT LIVE: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (12A): Thu 19:00.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME - THE MORE FUN STUFF VERSION (12A): Fri 14:15 19:40; Sat 13:20 19:15; Sun 19:15;

STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN (40TH ANNIVERSARY) (PG): Fri & Sun 17:40.

TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE CURSE OF THE MUMMY (U): Fri 11:00 13:20 15:05; Sat 11:25 13:20 15:30; Sun 11:20 13:25 15:30; Mon-Wed 15:55; Thu 16:45.

THE FORGIVEN (18): Fri 17:10 19:55; Sat 16:40 20:00; Sun 16:45 20:00; Mon-Wed 15:00 20:00; Thu 17:00.

THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING (15): Fri 19:55; Sat 17:40 19:55; Sun 20:05; Mon-Wed 15:05 17:35 19:55; Thu 15:50.

THE LITTLEST REBEL (FREE EVENT): Thu 15:00 18:40

KIDS CLUB: LIGHTYEAR (PG): Fri-Sun 11:00

SILVER SCREEN: FISHERMAN’S FRIENDS: ONE AND ALL (12A): Thu 15:00.