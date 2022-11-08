The group wants to green up the area of west Hucknall and has received the money from the Tesco Community Grants scheme.

Sally Wyatt, from Reach Out, said: “This grant will enable us to fulfil our aim of making west Hucknall a greener area to live in.

“The tree planting is on Saturday, November 19, starting at 10am, and it would be lovely to see families turn out and enjoy a fun event to green up West Hucknall.

Reach Out group members will be planting trees in west Hucknall on November 19 after getting a grant from Tesco. Photo: Cole Burston/Getty Images

“We would ask that people joining us bring a spade and perhaps a trowel as we are also planting loads of daffodil bulbs.

“We have raised funding for 300 trees so we need all the community to come along and help us.

“There will be goody bags for participants.”

The planting sessions start at 10am on the day at two sites off Lancaster Road, followed by Milton Rise Playground at 11.30am and finally the stream off Nabbs Lane at 12.30pm.

Claire de Silva, Tesco head of community, said: “Tesco Community Grants help support local good causes like Reach Out Residents and especially those projects supporting young people, those providing food and local causes close to our colleagues’ hearts.”

Tesco Community Grants is run in partnership with community-focused charity Groundwork, which has awarded grants to thousands of local community projects every year.

The community grants scheme – previously Tesco Bags of Help - has already provided more than £90 million to more than 40,000 projects across Britain.

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s national chief executive, said: “Tesco Community Grants continues to give local projects the boost they need to help their communities thrive.

"We are pleased to have been able to help so many local good causes over the years and look forward to seeing what community organisations can achieve in the future with the right resources.”