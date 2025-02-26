Hucknall community resource Under One Roof awarded £5,000 Ashfield Council grant

Hucknall community resource Under One Roof has been awarded £5,000 by Ashfield Council.

The award is part of a £79,800 infrastructure grant funding pot handed out by the council to support district community groups across Ashfield to support residents in need.

At a meeting of the council’s cabinet on February 17, members approved proposals to award funding to four groups going above and beyond for local residents.

As well as Under One Roof, awards were also made to Ashfield Voluntary Action (£15,000), Our Centre (£21,000) and Citizen’s Advice Ashfield (£38,000) – all of which are in Kirkby – with all four organisations receiving a three-year funding arrangement with a five per cent increase year on year.

Trevor Clay (second left) recevies the cheque for Under One Roof from (from left) Coun Andy Meakin, Theresa Hodgkinson (council chief executive), Coun Chris Huskinson. Photo: Submitted

Trevor Clay, trustee at Under One Roof, said: “We are very grateful for the council’s support.

“We provide a home with affordable rents for not-for-profit organisations.

“Some of our organisations help adults with issues with drugs, we have a church-led food bank helping 600 people a month and a company that helps residents gain IT skills, to name but a few – thank you.”

Coun Chris Huskinson (Ash Ind), executive lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing, added: “We are proud to provide these fantastic community groups with funding for the next three years.

“The three-year offer will provide financial security to these organisations, enabling them to better plan for the delivery of the services.

“We really do value these groups, we see what they do for our communities and recognise how important they are.

“A massive thank you from the council to these groups and we will continue to do what we can to help through this funding.”