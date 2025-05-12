Hucknall councillor gets invitation from the King to Buckingham Palace garden party
Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind) who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council, has been invited in recognition of his ‘dedicated service to the community’.
The invitation, issued by The King, is part of an annual palace tradition celebrating individuals who have made significant contributions to public life.
Each year, select councillors from across the United Kingdom are nominated to attend these esteemed events.
Coun Waters, who has been actively involved in various community initiatives, said: “It's an immense honour to be acknowledged in this way.
"Serving our community has always been a privilege, and this invitation is a testament to the collective efforts of everyone involved."
The palace garden parties are renowned events, offering guests the opportunity to engage with members of the Royal Family and fellow community contributors.
Held in the palace's picturesque grounds, the gatherings celebrate the dedication and service of individuals from all walks of life from all around the country.
Coun Waters is scheduled to attend the palace on May 20.