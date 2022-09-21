Hucknall couple and friends taking on Ben Nevis challenge for cancer charity

Darryl Claypole and his team will be taking on Ben Nevis this weekend

Darryl Claypole, his wife Sylvia and friends Chris Brookes and Ian Spencer will be taking part in the Ben Nevis challenge on Saturday, aiming to raise £2,000 in total.

The challenge is in aid of the Brain Tumour Research charity, which they are supporting after their son Tom, 40, was diagnosed with a serious brain tumour last year.

Already this year, Darryl has raised almost £10,000 for the charity with a static bike ride challenge in July covering the distance between John O’Groats and Land’s End.

Sylvia has also undertaken a wing walk challenge in recent weeks and now Britain’s highest peak is the next target for the intrepid pair.

Posting on his Facebook page, Darryl said: “On August 20, 2021, mine and Sylvia's son Tom was diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma brain tumour.

"Tom is undergoing chemotherapy and has undergone six months of radiotherapy.

"It has proven to be a very difficult and arduous journey so far and throughout his treatment, it has become very apparent that so little money is raised for Brain Tumour Research and shockingly, less than one per cent of all cancer charity income is set aside for this horrendous disease.

"People under 40-years-old are more susceptible to brain tumours.

"Therefore, we are undertaking numerous challenges to aid, assist and raise awareness for the Brain Tumour Research charity and do our part in helping fight this disease.

"There are over 150 forms of brain tumour with Tom's being amongst the most severe as far as survival rate.

“I, and Tom's family and friends, would like to ask for help in any way possible please, either by donation, sponsorship or simply any means of financial assistance to enable us to reach our target for this important and worthy cause.

"We have plans for more fundraising events in the next few years.”