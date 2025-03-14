Hucknall couple put the town on TV by starring in episode of Channel 4 show The Dog House

A Hucknall couple have enjoyed their 15 minutes of fame on TV after featuring in the latest series of the hit Channel 4 show The Dog House.

Barbara and Craig Parrett, of Yorke Street, were chosen by the show’s producers to take part after Barbara applied to be on it – without telling Craig first!

On the show, the pair were filmed talking about themselves and why they wanted a dog before being taken to Woodgreen Pets Charity in Cambridgeshire, where the show is based, and introduced to a German short-haired pointer called Nettle.

The cameras then returned to Hucknall a few weeks later to film a ‘some time later’ follow-up piece with Craig and Barbara to see how they and Nettle were settling in together.

Barbara Parret and Nettle featured on the Channel 4 show The Dog House. Photo: Submitted

And the episode they featured in was aired on March 13.

Barbara said: It was two years ago that I wanted a dog and saw a a Facebook post asking for people who wanted a dog and it was for this show, so I ‘accidentally’ applied without telling my husband and then Channel 4 rang me up asking if we wanted to be on the programme.

"I had to ask him them if he wanted a dog because Channel 4 wanted to know and he said ‘yes’.

"We then did a screen test and they said they wanted us on the show.

"The show then looked into our background and our credentials and they then chose a dog for us based on the information they had compiled and that’s how we got Nettle.

"They did filming with us for two days at first, us sitting on the sofa talking about ourselves and why we wanted a dog and from that, they get the spin and what they’re going to focus on and from that they then chose Nettle for us.

This was two years ago and Barbara and Craig have been somewhat in limbo since then waiting for the programme to air.

But the wait was ended this month.

Barbara continued: “Nettle is part of our family now and we love her, she helps me with my work when I’m working from home.

"It was lovely to be on the show and it’s a lovely series, it really is, if you’ve never seen it I’d recommend you do.”