Hucknall couple who have fostered 13 children encourage others to share the joy of fostering

Current figures reveal more than 80,000 children and young people are coming into care each year and new foster carers are urgently needed to come forward.

Hucknall couple Dianne and David both aged 54, have fostered 13 children plus four children on respite placements over the past five years – a total of seven sets of siblings.

They have now given two three-year-old twins a permanent home.

Hucknall couple David and Dianne have fostered 13 children in the last five years. Photo: Submitted

After fostering the twins when they were just a year old, they went into adoption two years later.

During this time Dianne and David welcomed a new placement of three siblings – however, after only five weeks, the adoption of the twins had fallen through.

They had to face the difficult decision of whether to have the twins back with them or stay with the three siblings currently placed with them.

Dianne explained: “This totally broke our hearts as we were powerless to do anything, sadly we made the hard decision to give notice on the siblings as we knew we wanted to give the twins a permanent home.’

A shortage of foster carers nationally means over half of siblings in the UK are split up when they come into care.

Dianne and David’s placements were with them for a few months to many years and still keep in contact with the majority them.

Most moved on to adoption or back to birth parents and family members.

The third placement they fostered was three siblings – an 11-month-old and two two-year-old girls.

After 14 months with them, they went into adoption.

However, Dianne and David still see them every couple of months.

Dianne continued: “The reality of fostering is that it is a 24/7 job, you don't get a break, if you are ill you can't have a day off sick, you can't just pop out for a meal or to the cinema, they really become part of the family.

“But fostering is the most rewarding job when you see the positive outcomes and the impact you can make on a child’s life.’

David was the driving force behind them becoming foster carers

Dianne said: “David’s friend worked for Nexus Fostering in Chilwell.

"The process takes a while but is straightforward.

"It was very intrusive into our private life – but if you have nothing to hide, then there is nothing to worry about.”

Dianne’s advice to someone considering fostering is to ‘be prepared for the tough times as well as the good’

She said: “It is hard work, can be draining, and intrusive, but very rewarding when things work out.

"There is never a dull day but we have had so much support.

“All the carers meet up regularly, we have a WhatsApp group just for the carers and there is always someone to talk to or advise you.”