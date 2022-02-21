Hucknall Cricket Club hands over £650 boost to Cancer Research UK. Photo by Brian Pickering

The long-standing sporting institution, who are based at the New Gatehouse Ground off Hayden Lane, handed over a cheque for £650 earlier this month to their chosen charity, Cancer Research UK.

The charity has been running for 20 years and specialises in funding scientists, doctors and nurses to help beat cancer sooner.

The organisation also provides cancer information to the public.Every step it makes towards tackling the impact of cancer relies on every pound donated.

It also stages various national fundraising initiatives and events.