In total, £900 will go to the Hucknall food bank and £300 will go to the Pathfinder Garden Club at Ollerton.

The money was raised when the seniors played against a combined young Hucknall CC 3rd and 4th XI.

Age and experience and a bit of know-how proved superior on the day as the seniors triumphed by seven wickets.

A successful raffle was also held to help raise funds, plus donations accepted on the night.

The seniors play at Hucknall Leisure Centre every Tuesday at 11.30am and Wednesday at 7pm.