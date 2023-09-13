News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall cricketers stump a great total for charities

Members of the Hucknall seniors indoor cricket team have raised £1,200 for local charities.
By John Smith
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:10 BST
In total, £900 will go to the Hucknall food bank and £300 will go to the Pathfinder Garden Club at Ollerton.

The money was raised when the seniors played against a combined young Hucknall CC 3rd and 4th XI.

Age and experience and a bit of know-how proved superior on the day as the seniors triumphed by seven wickets.

Hucknall indoor senior cricketers have raised £1,200 for local charitiesHucknall indoor senior cricketers have raised £1,200 for local charities
A successful raffle was also held to help raise funds, plus donations accepted on the night.

The seniors play at Hucknall Leisure Centre every Tuesday at 11.30am and Wednesday at 7pm.

In summer they play at Hucknall CC, again every Tuesday.

