Hucknall: Crimestoppers joins hard hitting campaign to tackle growing County Lines drug networks
As drug gangs increasingly move out of town by expanding into new areas, exploiting vulnerable people along the way, the charity Crimestoppers is working with all police forces across Hucknall, Bulwell, Nottinghamshire and the Midlands in a joint campaign.
It's the first time law enforcement has united with the charity to launch an initiative aimed at disrupting and stopping drug gangs operating across county.
County Lines gangs are expanding their networks quickly, with many choosing to move from larger cities to settle in rural areas in the Midlands.
Criminals often recruit children, young people and vulnerable adults through the promise of friendship, money, drugs and more, in return for couriering illegal drugs and money across cities, towns and villages, known as ‘County Lines’. Sadly, these relationships soon turn violent with victims being robbed, threatened, and abused.
The charity is encouraging anyone with information or suspicions about organised drug gangs, and victims who need safeguarding, to contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 at any time or by completing a secure online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org or Fearless.org for young people, where more can also be learnt about the warning signs of County Lines activity.
Fearless.org also offers young people non-judgemental advice so they can make informed decisions about lifestyle choices and realise that they have an alternative option when reporting crime.
Matt Morgan, detective inspector, Regional County Lines coordinator, said: “How we tackle County Lines has changed dramatically, in relation to both our knowledge, safeguarding and enforcement activity. This success has only been possible due to the enormous efforts across policing and with partner agencies.
“Although we have made huge inroads in tackling this type of offending, we are far from solving this issue.
"We still have much to do to ensure that we create an environment where the County Lines offending model is high risk and as hostile as possible to phone line holders and their associates, to protect our communities.”
Alan Edwards, West Midlands regional manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Crimestoppers is here to help by taking your information whilst never asking for or storing any of your personal details.
"We are proud to be a charity that works with communities and know that our independence from the police reassures those who might otherwise never come forward.”