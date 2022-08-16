Hucknall disabled man accuses town pub of discrimination

Mark Banner, 53, of George Street, said he was ignored by staff at the Pilgrim Oak on High Street, while waiting to be served when he visited the pub on the evening of Tuesday, August 9, despite being the only person waiting and others who came in after him being served first.

But the management at the pub say this was not the case and the pub chain Wetherspoons, which owns Pilgrim Oak, also refuted any suggestions of discrimination.

Mark Banner said he was left feeling devalued

Mark said: “It’s not the first time it’s happened and I’ve contacted Wetherspoons and told them to look at the CCTV and see what happened.

"It’s just disgusting and blatant discrimination and what sort of message is that sending out to customers?

"It’s not just about me though.

"I would ask is this happening to other disabled customers at the pub?

"Just because you’re in a wheelchair, doesn’t make you any less valued as a customer.

"It was a nice sunny evening and I thought I’d go and enjoy a pint at a local pub.

"I don’t get out much so it was important to me.

"But I just ended up feeling really devalued.”

Mark added that he had drunk in the Pilgrim Oak several times in the past and never had any issues.

He has also been to several other pubs in the town and again, there has never been a problem.

He continued: “I’ve always had good experiences up until recently, known people there, chatted to people, it’s been fine.

"All I know is, I was ignored when I went to that pub on that night and it took other customers who came in after me to point out that I was waiting to be served and that I was next.”

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Our pubs are inclusive venues and we do not discriminate against any customer.

"We are sorry that, on this occasion, the customer was inadvertently not served in turn.

“If the customer is able to provide us with his details, we will investigate the other occasions he says this happened to understand why.