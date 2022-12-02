Hucknall dog grooming teacher scoops top award
A dedicated dog grooming trainer has scooped a prestigious special achievement award from the Pet Industry Federation.
Kerry Chapman set up the Pets and Friends Dog Grooming Training Academy in Hucknall, offering iPET Network qualifications to the dog groomers of the future.
The state-of-the-art academy opened in Pets and Friends’ Hucknall store, on Ashgate Retail Park, Ashgate Road, in July.
And so successful has it been, Kerry has now been honoured with a Pet Industry Federation award – described as “the most coveted awards in the industry”.
Kerry was crowned winner of the special achievement (pet professional) award at a ceremony in Northamptonshire.
The 33-year-old said: "When they called out my name I was speechless and so emotional. There were five other people in my category, so even to be nominated was huge.
“I have really put my heart and soul into this project, and it has been such a whirlwind since building work began in May.
“I think it is wonderful the federation recognises being linked with iPET Network and setting this standard in grooming is really important."
“The evening was brilliant and we all enjoyed a champagne celebration. The organisers said this year they received the most nominations ever, so I still can’'t believe I was picked."
Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty, of iPET Network, said: “Kerry being recognised for her dedication to high standards in the dog-grooming industry is extremely well-deserved.
“The fantastic Pets and Friends academy facility is testament to the hard work of Kerry and her team, and their commitment to making our beloved industry a highly skilled one.”
To find out more about becoming a dog groomer, see ipetnetwork.co.uk/guides/a-guide-to-becoming-a-dog-groomer