The full list of earmarked housing sites has been revealed

Ashfield’s emerging local plan is a statutory blueprint for development for the future.

Much anger has been sparked by suggestions of 3,000 homes for the green-belt site at Whyburn Farm, which is just metres away from an 800-home development at Top Wighay Farm.

But the document, which must suggest sites for 9,000-plus homes across the whole of the district, pinpoints a further 14 sites in the town to accommodate 1,898 other homes.

Of the other areas in Ashfield, Sutton is pinpointed for 4,002, Kirkby 541 and the Selston, Jacksdale and Underwood area 498.

The full list of sites in Hucknall, aside from Whyburn Farm, are:

Seven Stars site, West Street (brownfield, without planning permission) 24; Linby Boarding Kennels, east of Church Lane (brownfield/greenfield with partial planning permission) 43; Land north of A6AA/south of Broomhill Farm (greenfield, without planning permission) 633; Land adjoining Stubbing Wood Farm, Watnall Road (greenfield without planning permission) 198; Phase 5 (part) and 9 of the Roll-Royce site development off Watnall Road (brownfield without permission permission) 105; phases 10, 11, and 12 of the Rolls-Royce site development off Watnall Road (brownfield without permission) 100; Hucknall Town Football Club, Watnall Road (brownfield with permission) 108; Rolls-Royce, Watnall Road (remaining phases of outline planning permission, brownfield) 196; Rolls-Royce, Watnall Road (brownfield with permission) 48; land to the east of Hurricane Road at Rolls-Royce (brownfield with permission) 19; parcel 8 at Rolls-Royce, Watnall Road (brownfield, with permission) 61; land at Shepherd Street, Rolls site (brownfield with permission) 100; south of the former International Clothing Centre, Annesley Road (greenfield with permission in place) 56; Phase 2 of the land at Broomhill Farm (greenfield with permission) 217.