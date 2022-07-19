With the schools poised to finish for summer, Pay It Forward – Hucknall and Surrounding Areas is now looking for people to donate toys of all kinds, both indoors and outdoors, from dolls and cars to scooters and skateboards, to be swapped for free with people who looking for particular items.

The groups was started by local women Natalie Randall, Cara Orton and Gemma Webb, as a means for people to pass on anything they didn’t need any more to a person or family that did.

Jane (left) and Emma Webster of Bees Knees Boutique are supporting the appeal

The aim is to help people to save on the costs of buying things like new toys, household items, equipment, clothing, food or any item they might need.

This big summer toy push is Gemma’s brainchild and the group founders are now looking for local businesses to help with storage through the summer.

Already, the Bees Knees Boutique on Watnall Road has stepped forward to help and is now taking in donations where it can.

And other groups and businesses with space are being asked to help out if they can.

Natalie said: “What we’re hoping to do is appeal for anyone who manages or works at a community venue to donate us the space a couple of times during the summer holidays to do a big toy swap session where you can swap a like-for-like toy.

"The thing is, we’ve been donated a couple of huge items, one was a complete swing set and obviously, no-one is going to rock up with a likewise swing set to swap.

"So what we’re probably going to do is offer a free raffle on the site for someone to win.

"Once the schools break up, we’re hoping to have the first bring-and-swap session and then run them periodically after that all the way through the holidays.

“Effectively, we want them to be like the toy libraries that used to exist like the one that used to be in Bulwell.