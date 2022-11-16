Once again, the firefighters will be helping support Hucknall food bank by collecting donations from the public to help keep stocks high over the festive season and beyond.

And they again also want to support children’s wards at local hospitals with selection boxes for the young patients.

On it’s Facebook page, Hucknall Fire Station said: “After the amazing support and uptake of the last two years we are going to be rolling out our 12 days of Christmas campaign again – Hucknall, once again, we need you.

“Over the last two years, your hampers and donations have made an enormous difference to not only the festive season for the people of our community but for many months after.

“Without the massive amount of support from you, many many families and individuals would have had even less than they received.

“Also last year, we had an overwhelming amount of support for our selection box collection appeal.

“So if your financial budget doesn’t stretch to assist with the 12 days donation but you still want to spread a little magic, we are also looking for donations of selection boxes which we aim to deliver to Nottinghamshire’s children’s wards for the festive season.

“A single £1 selection box will put a massive smile on a child’s face at a time when no child should be sad or in hospital and you can help us give those smiles.”

Firefighters will be collecting from local schools taking part in the campaign on Friday, December 9, and then collecting from around the town on Saturday, December 10.

To get involved with the campaign again, or if you are new to this, private message the fire station via their Facebook page – fb.com/HucknallFireStation – with the address where fire crews can come and collect your donation and you will be added to the list.

Alternatively, call 07967 690717 and if there is no answer, leave your name and address and and you will be added to the list.