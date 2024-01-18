Hucknall firefighters 'rescue' person from crashed car in dramatic training drill

Hucknall firefighters took part in a big resuce this week as they extracted a body from a crashed car.

Hucknall firefighters took part in a training drill rescuing a person trapped in a crashed car. Photo: Other

But the scene was not as dramatic as it sounded as it was just a training exercise at their base.

Posting on Facebook, Hucknall firefighters said: “Our drill tonight was to safely extricate a casualty (dummy) that had been impaled from a vehicle.

"It’s extremely important we maintain our competence in all aspects of our firefighting skills.”

Firefighters had to cut the roof off the car and extract the driver. Photo: Other

With a cold snap currently hitting the UK, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) have also urged people to ensure they keep their chimneys clean and swept regularly following a blaze in Hucknall.

Firefighters from Carlton and Eastwood were called to the fire on Watnall Road at 9.35am on Monday, Janaury 15.

The fire was extinguished using chimney rods and small tools.

An NFRS spokesperson said: “The chimney was heavily logged with debris.