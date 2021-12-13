Hucknall firefighters thank community after huge response to food bank appeal

The appeal was to help raise supplies for the town’s food bank to enable it to keep stock levels high and able to support the vulnerable and those in need over Christmas.

And the public responded in great style, so much so that the firefighters had to make 115 separate pick-ups around the town over the weekend to collect in all the donations.

At the end of it, there was a huge pile of items at the base, including some from further afield after the BP garage at Newark (Applegreen) donated several boxes of mince pices to the cause.

Hucknall firefighters have been 'overwhelmed' by the community's response to their 12 Days of Christmas appeal for the town food bank

Posting on its Facebook page, Hucknall Fire Station said: “We have now finished our collections.

"Thank you so so much to everybody that has donated to a worthy cause, we are once again overwhelmed."

The items were all sorted into bags and were due to be delivered to the food bank on Monday, December 13.