Hucknall firm agrees new partnership with national SEND charity to help all children fulfill potential

A Hucknall company has announced a new deal that marks a significant step toward bridging the gap in SEND support and ensuring that all children have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

TTS, based on Heyworth Road in Harrier Business Park, has agreed a two-year partnership with the National Association for Special Educational Needs (NASEN), to help the charity fulfil their commitment to ensure expertise in SEND is available to every school and setting across the UK.

The organisations have had a long-standing working relationship, but the new formal partnership and financial contribution from TTS will support NASEN to provide SEND training, consultancy and advocacy that empower educators and professionals.

Both parties celebrated the announcement at the Schools and Academies Show London 2025, in the presence of school leaders from across the UK.

Announcing the new partnership between TTS and NASEN are, from left: Natalie Darby (marketing executive, NASEN), Tanya Wilson (global marketing director, TTS) Catherine Varney (global head of marketing, TTS), Annamarie Hassall (chief executive, NASEN), Irina Bartlett (SEND category manager, TTS), Sam Ward (senior marketing executive, NASEN). Photo: Submitted

TTS is a supplier of educational resources to schools in the UK and abroad, including the provision of SEND essentials to support children in their emotional and physical development from nursery to secondary school.

The partnership with NASEN will provide TTS with SEND consultation from the charity’s experts, to shape how they create TTS Developed resources and work with educators across the globe.

During the two-year partnership, TTS and NASEN will commit to provide publicly available information to help identify where educational practitioners and SEND children need support, and to raise awareness for funding in schools.

Jo Finnan, managing director at TTS, commented: “We are delighted to formalise our partnership with NASEN, and this two-year partnership agreement reinforces our commitment to inclusive education and empowering educators with the best possible resources.

"This long-term partnership will extend our impact in the education sector and enable us to reach more children and practitioners who need support.”

Annamarie Hassall MBE, chief executive at NASEN, added: “Announcing our partnership with TTS is a proud moment for us.

"I am immensely grateful to TTS for their sponsorship and I’m looking forward to where our partnership takes us.”