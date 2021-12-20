Sports Gateway Community have raised £200 to support Friends of Ashfield in purchasing new books for young children and families.

The total amount raised was £270 and in turn this helped purchase nearly 400 new books.

Jamie Brough, director for the education programme, said: “We are delighted to support Friends of Ashfield in this year’s fundraiser.

Members of the Friends of Ashfield group with the cheque from Sports Gateway

"Education is something that is incredibly close to the heart of our organisation and is something that we firmly believe is fundamental to a better society.

Our sports and business education programme continues to go from strength to strength and we have for the fourth year running finished top for our achievement data within our family of 70+ colleges.

“Since the summer sports Gateway Community has raised and/or donated more than £5,000 to local projects and charity groups including Hucknall Netball club, local junior football teams and the Royal British Legion, as well as offering a free meals programme to some of the most vulnerable families in Hucknall.

“We are committed to supporting the health, wellbeing, and education of the people of Hucknall and Ashfield.