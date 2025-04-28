Hucknall Flight Test Museum needs you to join its team of volunteers after re-opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hucknall Flight Test Museum is calling on you to be part of its team.

The museum, on Watnall Road, celebrates Hucknall’s role in the flight testing of some of Rolls-Royce’s iconic aeroplane engines and re-opened its doors at the start of April having undergone a major refurbishment.

Many famous Rolls-Royce engines were tested and developed on the historic site, including the famous Merlin which powered the Spitfire, and other RAF warplanes during WWII.

And now, the museum is looking to increase it’s team of volunteers to help with the expected increase in visitor numbers.

Recruiting volunteers for Hucknall Flight Test Museum are, from left: Alan Randall, David Wheeler, Malcolm Todd, Brian Wilson. Photo: National World

Malcolm Todd, one of the trustees at the site said: “It’s about fitting round pegs in round holes, what we’re looking for is people who want to volunteer their time and we’re keen to listen to what they can do.

"With our guidance, we can suggest roles they would be suited to with us.

David Wheeler, volunteers co-ordinator, added: “We have lots and lots of skills that we running training programmes for and what want are lots of volunteers to come along, enjoy what they’re doing and when they go home, they go with the satisfaction of having done a good job and they want to come back.

"We’ve had people in the past do just that and that helps build the volunteer base.”

The museum currently has a team of around 20 volunteers but they are not all available each week, which is why they are now looking to bolster their ranks.

And people don’t have to be experts on planes and engineering to be part of the set-up.

Malcolm said: “Alan Randall, for example, does our website and he’s a very important part of the team.

"He’s now looking for people to help him expand and improve the website and then increase social media reach from there.

David continued: “At the moment, we’re particularly looking for volunteers to be guides to the museum but all skills are very, very welcome.

"Even gardeners are needed.

"We’ve got new boxes in there now with shrubs and we need people to keep them tidy get rid of the weeds.

“And all these volunteering roles are social as well, it’s all about meeting people and being part and parcel of a group and anyone who wants to do that is very welcome.”

To join the team of volunteers, or for more information, contact David Wheeler on 07834 278460 or email [email protected]