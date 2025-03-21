Hucknall Flight Test Museum ready to re-open after major refurbishment

A museum celebrating Hucknall’s role in the flight testing of some of Rolls-Royce’s iconic aeroplane engines, is gearing up to reopen after a major refurbishment.

Trustees and volunteers of the Hucknall Flight Test Museum (HUFTM) have been working tirelessly to renovate and bring back to life the unique aerodrome test facility for more than seven years.

It will officially open to the public on April 5 with places needing to be booked in advance.

Many famous RR engines were tested and developed on the historic site, including the famous Merlin which powered the Spitfire and other RAF warplanes during WWII.

Ashfield Council chief executive Theresa Hodgkinson and Hucknall councillors Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott, with staff and volunteers at Hucknall Test Flight Museum ahead of its re-opening next month. Photo: Submitted

The Grade II-listed wing hangars at the Hucknall site, on Watnall Road, were built in 1944 and house documents, artefacts and exhibits telling the story of the flight and ground testing performed on engine there from 1934 to 1972.

With the support of Rolls-Royce and members of the Rolls-Royce Heritage Trust, the trustees, and volunteers at HUFTM have been able to save and preserve numerous items which will go on display when the museum reopens in the Spring.

Simon Gibson, chair of the HUFTM trustees, said: “We have always firmly believed that Hucknall has an international aviation heritage provenance on a par with locations like Farnborough but, quite simply, nobody knew about it.

“We have always had fantastic support from Ashfield Council, going back to 2017 when we took the idea to heritage officer Simon Britt.

"Since then, the council has always seen the value of the museum as a place of interest for Ashfield, the surrounding environment and

indeed the nation.

“We are now seeing the benefits of the staggering amount of work the limited resource volunteer team has put in over the last year or so and we can’t wait to fully re-open.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said: “The work that has gone into this project has been phenomenal and we’re delighted to support the trustees to ensure Hucknall’s place in Britain’s aerospace history, is celebrated and never forgotten.”

Places to attend the re-opening and for subsequent museum visits can be booked by visiting https://huftm.com/