Hucknall folk asked to help appeal for Ukrainian war refugees in Poland

Damo’s, The Red Lion, Guilt Free Pleasures, Scentre of Attention and On Hand Training & Security are working together to collect items ready to be sent to Poland this weekend.

Posting on its Facebook page, Damo’s said: “More than 500,000 refugees have fled Ukraine in the past five days with thousands more entering neighbouring countries daily.

"More than half have crossed the border to Poland and most of whom have only a carrier bag, limited possessions or the clothes they left in.

Hucknall folk are being called upon to help send items to Ukranian refugees in Poland

“A few local businesses, pioneered by Charlotte of Scentre of Attention, have teamed up in an effort to send humanitarian aid to those who are in need.

"The items, of which will be shipped to Poland along with aid packages and collections being assembled across the country.”

Damo’s, Scentre of Attention, The Red Lion Inn, On hand training & Security and Guilt Free Pleasures are acting as drop-off/collection points.

Damo’s continued: “All donations are greatly appreciated and need to be with us by Saturday, March 5.

"We will collect them all together and take them to Loughborough where they will be put together with other aid items and vital supplies to go on a flight to Poland this weekend.”

Donations of the following items are needed: Clean clothing and bedding, non-perishable foods, tinned foods, children’s toys, pet foods and hygiene items.