And the council is again looking to expand the event and is looking for new traders to join returning favourites.

The first two festivals, held last year, in partnership with Lincoln Green Brewery, attracted more than 4,000 visitors each.

Residents and visitors flocked to Hucknall High Street to sample street food, craft beers and desserts from some of the best food producers in the region.

The Hucknall Food and Drink Festival will be back this August

The council are specifically looking for traders who sell vegan products and catering options, savoury snacks such as gourmet scotch eggs, sausage rolls, cocktail kits, gin, street food such as Mexican, Chinese, Thai or Korean, artisan bread, coffee beans and speciality cold drinks such as milkshakes and iced coffees.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said “We received incredible feedback for the first two festivals.

“Thousands attended and we want to make this year’s events even better.

“To ensure that everyone is catered for we are looking for traders who can fill our produce gaps.

"If this sounds like you, please get in touch and be part of one of Hucknall’s most popular events.

Save the date – it’s going to be bigger, better and it’s all happening in Hucknall.”